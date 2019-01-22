A Viral Video Of A Venezuelan Stabbing His Girlfriend Led To Attacks On Refugees

When a Venezuelan immigrant stabbed his young girlfriend to death on the streets of Ecuador, the video went viral. Hours later, mobs attacked other Venezuelan refugees.

MEXICO CITY — A spate of anti-immigrant attacks broke out in Ecuador after a Venezuelan man was filmed killing his pregnant girlfriend on a public road as police officers and pedestrians looked on.

In videos circulated on social media, the attacker, Yordy Rafael L. G., is seen dragging 22-year-old Diana Carolina Ramírez through the streets of Ibarra, in northern Ecuador, and yelling “I’m going to do it! I’m going to do it!” before stabbing her several times on Saturday night. The attack drew widespread condemnation and incited anti-immigrant protests in Ibarra shortly after. Videos of Ecuadorians chasing and beating Venezuelans on the streets began to circulate online within hours; in one, a mob is seen looting a house where Venezuelans were reportedly believed to be living.

Rumors that four Venezuelans were killed or injured overnight were refuted by the police on Monday.



The response to Saturday’s attack underscored growing tensions in the region over an unprecedented Venezuelan exodus across south and central America. The United Nations estimates that 220,000 Venezuelans are living in Ecuador, where the government declared a state of emergency in three provinces in August after a spike in arrivals. After the attack, Ecuador’s President Lenín Moreno tightened rules for Venezuelans in the country and deployed special police units to patrol the streets. “We have opened the door for them but we will not sacrifice anyone’s safety,” Moreno tweeted shortly after L. G. was taken into custody. Hyperinflation and widespread shortages have forced Venezuelans to flee in staggering numbers: Colombia is currently hosting over one million, Peru about half a million and Panama some 94,000, according to the UN. The crisis there is unlikely to abate anytime soon: President Nicolás Maduro won reelection in May amid allegations of electoral fraud.

But many Venezuelans have been greeted with violence across the region. In the Brazilian border town of Pacaraima, angry mobs ran out a group of Venezuelans who had set up a camp and burned their belongings in August. That month, Ricardo Belmont, then-mayoral candidate for Peru’s capital city, Lima, warned that Venezuelans were taking Peruvians’ jobs and said he would ask them for “certificates of good conduct.” On Monday, thousands of people streamed into the streets of the capital city of Quito to protest against xenophobia and gender violence.

