An Intense Video Shows An Opposition Lawmaker In Detention After Chaos At A Military Parade

In the video, the lawmaker appears disoriented and his boxers are stained with feces. Rights groups say he looks drugged and could have been tortured.

MEXICO CITY — A video showing a prominent Venezuelan opposition lawmaker inside a detention center has sparked fresh outrage in the troubled country.

In the video, leaked to a Venezuelan journalist by members of the country’s intelligence service, the lawmaker, Juan Requesens, is seen looking dazed and wearing only a pair of soiled boxers and sandals. He struggles to stand on his own, leaning instead on a glass pane as a man speaking from behind the camera instructs him to turn around. His collarbone and ribs poke out of his skin.

The Venezuelan government has accused Requesens of participating in what it has called an assassination attempt against President Nicolás Maduro earlier this month. Maduro has blamed another opposition legislator, Julio Borges, and former president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, for the chaos as well.

“This sends an intimidating message to the population: Don’t protest,” Rafael Uzcátegui, head of the Venezuela-based human rights group Provea, told BuzzFeed News. Uzcátegui added that Requesens appears to have been tortured.

Undeterred, a group of students in boxers staged a protest Saturday, a day after the video of Requesens, 29, was released. The gathering was small compared to anti-government protests last year, during which more than 120 people were killed, underscoring the protracted fatigue amongst detractors.

The US State Department has expressed its concern over Requesens’ arrest. “#Maduro and his secret police continue to disregard the rule of law in their arrest and illegal detention of constitutionally elected National Assembly member @JuanRequesens. Latest example in a long litany of #HumanRights abuses,” tweeted Francisco Palmieri, assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Addressing the “ugly, scatological” video, Maduro said Requesens “got nervous, very nervous,” during a televised meeting with the country’s armed forces.

The blast, which the government says was carried out using low-flying drones, occurred during a military parade Aug. 4. Video of the episode showed soldiers running for cover after an explosion is heard off-camera as Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, look up at the sky in fear.