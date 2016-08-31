BuzzFeed News

Here’s How Mexico Is Reacting To Donald Trump’s Visit

Spoilers: they seem to be displeased.

By Karla Zabludovsky and Hayes Brown

Posted on August 31, 2016, at 11:17 a.m. ET

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who built his campaign around a pledge to build a wall between the US and Mexico, shocked everyone on Tuesday night when he announced he was heading south of the border.

Throughout his campaign, Trump has made incendiary comments about Mexican immigrants in the US, referring to them as &quot;rapists&quot; and &quot;criminals.&quot;
Throughout his campaign, Trump has made incendiary comments about Mexican immigrants in the US, referring to them as "rapists" and "criminals."

It's a strange move for Trump, considering he is less than popular with the Mexican people, as indicated by this effigy of him burned last Easter in Mexico City.

But he is going at the invitation of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, who is currently facing unprecedented lows in popularity.

Invité a México a los candidatos a la Presidencia de EEUU, para conversar sobre la relación bilateral. Mañana recibo a Donald Trump.
Enrique Peña Nieto @EPN

Invité a México a los candidatos a la Presidencia de EEUU, para conversar sobre la relación bilateral. Mañana recibo a Donald Trump.

"I invited all US presidential candidates to Mexico to discuss the bilateral relationship. Tomorrow I receive Donald Trump."

A poll earlier this month found him with just a 23% approval rating, the lowest since the newspaper Reforma began tracking the statistic in 1995. (Only 2% of Mexicans, on the other hand, approve of Trump.)

The political tightrope Peña Nieto was walking became swiftly evident.

El dilema de mañana parece ser: o Trump pide una disculpa en forma a los mexicanos o Peña Nieto pierde la aprobación que le queda
Héctor Aguilar Camín @aguilarcamin

El dilema de mañana parece ser: o Trump pide una disculpa en forma a los mexicanos o Peña Nieto pierde la aprobación que le queda

“The dilemma tomorrow seems to be: either Trump asks Mexicans for a real apology or Peña Nieto loses the approval he still has,” tweeted writer and historian Héctor Aguilar Camín.

Milenio, one of the largest Mexican newspapers, put out a poll asking readers how they would rate Donald Trump’s visit to the presidential house.

¿Cómo calificas la visita de Donald Trump a Los Pinos? #TrumpNoEresBienvenido #SrTrumpConTodoRespeto
Milenio.com @Milenio

¿Cómo calificas la visita de Donald Trump a Los Pinos? #TrumpNoEresBienvenido #SrTrumpConTodoRespeto

The options were incredible, inexplicable, offensive, or appropriate. (So far "offensive" is winning in a landslide.)

Politicians, celebrities and average citizens all quickly began tweeting their dismay at the invitation. Former First Lady Margarita Zavala de Calderón made a particularly strong impression with her tweet:

Sr. @realDonaldTrump aunque lo hayan invitado, sepa que no es bienvenido. Los mexicanos tenemos dignidad y repudiamos su discurso de odio.
Margarita Zavala @Mzavalagc

Sr. @realDonaldTrump aunque lo hayan invitado, sepa que no es bienvenido. Los mexicanos tenemos dignidad y repudiamos su discurso de odio.

"Mr. Donald Trump, although you were invited, know that you are not welcome," Zavala, who is said to be considering a run for the presidency of her own, tweeted.

Soon #TrumpNoEresBienvenido — or "Trump Is Not Welcome" — began trending throughout Mexico.

Ya que vienes a México como una persona non grata @realDonaldTrump, te pedimos que te lleves a esta otra contigo @EPN #TrumpNoEresBienvenido
Mari GC @marigdelc

Ya que vienes a México como una persona non grata @realDonaldTrump, te pedimos que te lleves a esta otra contigo @EPN #TrumpNoEresBienvenido

"Now that you're coming as a persona non grata to Mexico @realDonaldTrump, we ask that you take this other one with you @EPN #TrumpNoEresBienvenido."

Como te atreves a invitar a @realDonaldTrump a mi casa @epn? You are not welcome in Mexico and you will never be. #TrumpNoEresBienvenido
Gabriela De la Garza @gadelagarza

Como te atreves a invitar a @realDonaldTrump a mi casa @epn? You are not welcome in Mexico and you will never be. #TrumpNoEresBienvenido

“How dare you invite @realDonaldTrump to my house @epn? You are not welcome in Mexico and you will never be. #TrumpYouAreNotWelcome,” tweeted Mexican actress Gabriela De la Garza.

Vengo del futuro para traerles esta foto de la reunión de @EPN con Trump: #TrumpNotWelcome #TrumpNoEresBienvenido
Gerardo RL @gerarlom

Vengo del futuro para traerles esta foto de la reunión de @EPN con Trump: #TrumpNotWelcome #TrumpNoEresBienvenido

"I come from the future to bring you this photo of the meeting between @EPN with Trump."

The hashtag #FueraTrumpFueraEPN — or "Out Trump, Out EPN" — also began making the rounds.

Hoy visita un gran imbecil a otro inepto! Dos aliados para joder a México! #TrumpNoEresBienvenido #FueraTrumpFueraEPN
Mike Medina @Mike_frebit

Hoy visita un gran imbecil a otro inepto! Dos aliados para joder a México! #TrumpNoEresBienvenido #FueraTrumpFueraEPN

"A great asshole visits another inept one today! Two allies to screw Mexico! #TrumpNoEresBienvenido #FueraTrumpFueraEPN"

And, as with all things, Game of Thrones got involved.

Que ganas de aplicarle #Dracarys a ese par de putos #FueraTrumpFueraEPN
Ghoulberto @Wakorotti

Que ganas de aplicarle #Dracarys a ese par de putos #FueraTrumpFueraEPN

"I really want to administer a #Dracarys to that pair of idiots #FueraTrumpFueraEPN"

#SrTrumpConTodoRespeto lárguese de mi país porque tacos no le vamos a dar
Vane @Vane_Ortix

#SrTrumpConTodoRespeto lárguese de mi país porque tacos no le vamos a dar

"#SrTrumpWithAllDueRespect get the hell out of my country because we're not giving you tacos"

And while Trump attempted to use former President Vicente Fox — who famously said Mexico would not "pay for that fucking wall" — as cover for his visit, Fox was having none of it.

@realDonaldTrump, I invited you to come and apologize to all Mexicans. Stop lying! Mexico is not yours to play with, show some respect.
Vicente Fox Quesada @VicenteFoxQue

@realDonaldTrump, I invited you to come and apologize to all Mexicans. Stop lying! Mexico is not yours to play with, show some respect.

Overall, the feelings of people in Mexico can be summed up in this tweet:

Trump me ha ofendido profundamente, pero la invitación que le ha hecho EPN me ofende mucho más
Soledad Loaeza @LoaezaSoledad

Trump me ha ofendido profundamente, pero la invitación que le ha hecho EPN me ofende mucho más

"Trump has offended me profoundly but the invitation EPN made offends me so much more," tweeted professor Soledad Loaeza.

