This Is How Mexico Is Feeling About "The Wall" After Trump's Win

Some Mexicans are concerned that their government will capitulate to Donald Trump and pay for the wall he has promised to build along the border.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Fear spread among some Mexicans on Wednesday that Donald Trump's victory meant the country would have to add a big item to its list of expenses: construction of the 35 to 55-feet-high concrete border wall proposed by the president-elect.

At least half a dozen Mexicans told BuzzFeed News during and after the election that they believed the government would not have the strength to stand up to demands from Trump. One of them, a lawyer who did not provide his name when asked, said he believed the payment would be done off-the-books to save face.



"They are going to accept. We don't have to do it but it's very sad that our politicians only care about money," said Mario Jimenez, an engineering student, adding that officials here put their own interests ahead of those of the nation.

Foreign Minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu tried to quell those fears, denying that Mexico would finance the wall during a morning talk show on Wednesday. Former president Vicente Fox repeated his earlier declaration that "Of course Mexico will not pay for the fucking wall."

Some congressmen in Mexico have expressed concern over Trump's policies and Mexico's preparedness to confront their fallout. Senator Armando Rios Piter has proposed amending Mexican law to ensure that no public funds are put toward financing the wall. Even if that doesn't materialize, "It is important to make a strong, clear, firm political declaration" that relations with Mexico must be based on respect, Rios Piter told BuzzFeed News.

