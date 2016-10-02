Here's A Timeline Of Colombia And The FARC's Attempts At Peace

- / AFP / Getty Images

The movement, founded by nearly 50 farmers fed up with the concentration of power among Colombia’s elite and the systematic dispossession of land across the country, is led by Manuel Marulanda and Jacobo Arenas.

They join a wave of leftist guerrillas that begins sweeping over Latin America during the 1960s and into the 1980s. The goal: a more equitable spread of Colombia's wealth and power to all the people in Colombia.