This City Hopes That These Beautiful Giant Murals Will Change Lives

Monica Cortina/Konect

Its 1.7 million residents face homicides, robberies, and extortions daily and the problem has only been on the rise since 2014. Women, in particular, are at risk in Ecatepec — femicides, or the killing of women because of their gender, went from three in 2013 to 12 by June of this year, according to local government statistics.

Making matters worse, Ecatepec is a major hub for industry, making it a highly polluted area. But it’s also poverty-stricken: When Pope Francis visited the area in February, he spoke about the temptation of wealth, which some interpreted as a veiled dig at the country’s ruling class.