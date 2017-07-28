These Fed Up Mexicans Are Waging Lone Wolf Fights Against Corruption

As a corruption pandemic envelops and weakens the country, Mexicans are taking up their own battle against crooked politicians.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — It’s a bizarre contest: whoever submits the best video documenting the most egregious act of corruption wins an iPhone 7, an all-expenses trip to a beach town, and free tickets to a monkey sanctuary.

But this is Mexico after all.

Real estate developer Carlos Mimenza came up with the unconventional contest earlier this month after one of his clients was kidnapped, a friend was forced to pay a “war tax” to thugs in cahoots with local officials, and his office was held up at gunpoint — all within the same year. He went to the authorities, many of whom were his friends, for help but none would take up his case.

So Mimenza launched his own battle against corruption and impunity. He gathered evidence on crooked politicians, particularly the governor of his home state, and discussed it on on his personal website. Then, he began asking people to film any officials they encountered and, if they captured anything illegal, to send him the videos.

So far, most of the submissions are of traffic cops asking for bribes, but Mimenza remains hopeful that someone will deliver before the contest ends in August. He plans to create a virtual, public library with the entries on his Facebook page.

Outright corruption and significant conflicts of interest alike have woven themselves into virtually every branch of government in Mexico, from small town mayors to President Enrique Peña Nieto’s inner circle, including his wife and his foreign minister. Corruption costs the country as much as 10% of GDP, according to the World Bank, and weakens the rule of law — the strain has prompted Peña Nieto’s approval to fall to 30% last year, down from 54% in 2013.



“In recent years, corruption has gone from being an epidemic to being a pandemic,” said Gustavo de Hoyos, president of the Mexican Employers Association, or Coparmex.

At the start of his administration in 2012, Peña Nieto deftly changed the country’s narrative from it being a hotbed of drug violence to an economic miracle. But before long, a series of massacres, mass disappearances and corruption scandals dashed Peña Nieto’s carefully crafted image.

The most egregious cases of corruption in recent years have been carried out by governors belonging to the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). Four of them, accused of graft, racketeering, and in some cases organized crime, went on the lam, leaving behind record debt in their states. Three have been captured in recent months: Tomás Yarrington was found in Italy, Roberto Borge in Panama and Javier Duarte in Guatemala.

“We must have faith in the institution, faith in the job it will do,” Minister of Interior Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong said, referring to the attorney general’s office prosecution of Duarte, who has been extradited to Mexico.

But few here have any faith left — and are taking matters into their own hands.