There’s A Submarine Missing Off Argentina — And Its Crew Is Likely Running Short On Air

Families of the 44 crew members gathered in the coastal city where the sub was scheduled to arrive Monday, fearful for their loved ones’ lives.

MEXICO CITY — A sound "consistent with an explosion" has been detected in the search for an Argentine submarine that has been missing for a week with 44 crew onboard, the navy said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Enrique Balbi said the blast, which occurred on the morning of Nov. 15, was "abnormal, singular, short, violent" and "non-nuclear".



The cause of the explosion is unknown, but Argentina has said that there is no evidence of an attack on the submarine.

Hope of finding the crew members aboard the naval vessel alive had already plummeted on Wednesday, as one of the largest rescue operations in the country’s history revved up, when the Argentine navy told reporters that the oxygen supply aboard the submarine is likely dwindling to critical levels.

“There is no contact whatsoever,” Argentine navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters. The current oxygen supply aboard the sub remains unknown, as it’s not clear whether it has been able to resurface during its radio silence.



The discovery of the blast is consistent with an "acoustic anomaly" recorded on Wednesday, which took place at same time and place that the vessel gave its last location, about 270 miles off the coast.

Relatives of the missing crew gathered in Mar del Plata, the coastal city where the Argentine Navy’s ARA San Juan had been headed, to await news. Their emotions were stretched to the limit after experts determined that flares and a life raft discovered in the search area did not come from the missing submarine. Sounds detected on Monday deep in the Atlantic along the vessel’s route, initially believed to be banging against its hull, were also determined to not be coming from the San Juan.