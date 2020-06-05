Protests Have Also Broken Out In Latin America Against Police Brutality

MEXICO CITY — Several prominent killings by police officers and thousands of arrests over violations of measures intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus have roiled Latin America. It’s a region familiar with police brutality but many feel the pandemic has become a new excuse for security forces to crack down violently.



Last month, Mexican police detained Giovanni López, a 30-year-old bricklayer, for not wearing a face mask as bystanders pleaded for his release. His body was later discovered in the hospital and an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was blunt trauma to the head.

In Argentina, officers beat up and detained Luis Espinoza, a 31-year-old day laborer, during an operation in May to ensure quarantine measures were being followed. After a week-long search, his body was found in a ditch. Nine cops have been detained in connection to the ongoing investigation.

“The police feel that there is another good pretext for them to be rash, to do some social control and enforce aggressively in the name of a pandemic,” said José Miguel Vivanco, executive director of the Americas division at Human Rights Watch.

As protests spread across the US and other major cities around the world over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, anger over cases of police brutality has reignited in Latin America.

On Thursday, a demonstration erupted over the killing of López in Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city. Police fired tear gas at protesters, who smashed and burned vehicles outside the government palace. One demonstrator poured flammable liquid onto an officer’s uniform, which caught on fire.

Last week, protesters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, called for an end to police brutality after João Pedro Matos Pinto, 14, was killed during a police raid. Like 75% of those killed by cops in Brazil, Pinto was Black. Demonstrators carried Black Lives Matter signs, in an echo of events in the US.