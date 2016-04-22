Mexico Moves Closer To Legalizing Marijuana

The proposal would legalize medical marijuana and allow up to 1 ounce for personal use.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Mexico on Thursday moved closer to legalizing medical marijuana and allowing up to 1 ounce for personal use after President Enrique Peña Nieto sent a bill to Congress asking legislators to reform the health code.

"Our country will coordinate with other countries at the regional and international level to evaluate what has worked and discard what has failed," Peña Nieto said.

If it is approved, the bill will free people on trial or in prison for possession of up to 1 ounce of cannabis, increase the limit of decriminalized marijuana for personal use from less than one-fifth of an ounce to 1 ounce, and allow the import of medicine containing marijuana.