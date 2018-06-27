Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the frontrunner ahead of Sunday's election, says corruption will be a thing of the past as soon as he's president. Experts aren't convinced.

MEXICO CITY — Jaime Rodríguez Calderón has no chance of winning in Mexico’s election on Sunday. An independent candidate with no party to back him, he has about 3% support in the polls. But he's offered a remarkable proposal to end crime and corruption in Mexico once and for all.

“We have to chop off the hand of whoever steals,” he said during the first presidential debate, to the bewilderment of the moderator, who repeatedly asked him if he was serious. Rodríguez Calderón, known as “El Bronco,” insisted that he was.

The odds that Mexico would take up such draconian measures to curb corruption are laughable. But it’s still among the most concrete proposals that the candidates are offering ahead of the country’s historic election.

It’s a seemingly baffling turn of events. Corruption is a massive drain on Mexico, both in terms of its economy — costing the country anywhere between 5 and 9% of its GDP each year — and its psyche. Thirty-five percent of voters have said corruption is the most important factor behind their electoral choice; the same percentage of voters said the economy was at the top of their list, and 24% put security first, according to one poll.

But the man every poll has named as the likely winner of the presidency has offered an unusually simple scheme: If the president is truthful, everyone else will follow suit.

“We are going to summon all Mexicans to a pact of honesty,” presidential candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador said during an interview last year.

López Obrador, who more often goes by the initials AMLO, has said repeatedly that he will not prosecute President Enrique Peña Nieto, whose administration has been defined by its egregious graft scandals, and even floated the idea of awarding amnesty to criminals.

Yet, frustration with corruption is exactly what has made this outsider, whose political party is only 4 years old and who’s has two unsuccessful presidential runs, more appealing than his main rivals, who come from long-standing parties. López Obrador’s battle cry has been the end of the “mafia of power,” the term he uses to refer to the country’s corrupt elite.

At least a dozen current and former governors are behind bars, under investigation, or on the lam for graft; some $429 million was transferred from 11 government offices to eight public universities and then to hundreds of phantom companies through illegal contracts between 2013 and 2014 as part of one of the most elaborate corruption schemes revealed by Mexican media; and then there is the first lady’s controversial purchase of a multimillion-dollar mansion — from a favored government contractor.