Latin American Environmentalists Are Paying For Their Protests With Their Lives

A new report shows that Latin American activists make up the majority of those killed during an extremely deadly year for protesters.

MEXICO CITY — Latin America suffered more than any other region during the deadliest year for land and environmental defenders ever recorded, according to a new report by Global Witness.

Brazil, Colombia, Peru, and Nicaragua accounted for 100 of the 185 recorded murders of people protecting their land from governments, companies, and criminals seeking natural resources in 2015. The number, which marks a 59% increase from the previous year, may actually be even higher, as many of these killings happen in hard-to-reach communities.

“High levels of corruption in Latin America and weak rule of law means many of these projects get the green light and perpetrators of violence get away with killings,” Billy Kyte, a Global Witness campaign leader and author of the report, told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview. “Governments and companies are more and more brazenly killing environmental activists."

All told, 7 of the 10 most heavily affected countries are in Latin America.

People defending their land are being killed around the world at a rate of more than three per week, the report reveals. Of these, indigenous people are the most vulnerable, accounting for nearly 40% of the victims. The main projects people are losing their lives opposing include mining, hydroelectric dams, and logging.

According to the report, corrupt Nicaraguan local officials illegally sold land to powerful business owners, helping them skirt a law guaranteeing land rights of indigenous people. Last year, armed settlers on that land killed 12 people on the country’s Caribbean coast, an area rich in timber. Gunmen operating in the area also wounded three people and kidnapped three others who haven’t been seen since. Up to 3,000 people have been displaced by the violence, the report concludes.