Here’s Why Latin America’s 2018 Is Going To Be A Wild One

The region will be tested by at least five presidential elections and numerous local ones, the potential fallout of growing militarization, and US-bred threats to the economy.

MEXICO CITY — It is going to be a painful year for Latin America.

By the time we hit 2019, Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, Colombia, and Costa Rica will have elected new presidents — with violence likely ahead of the vote, in many cases. Across the region, armies will increasingly supplant local police forces for domestic crime fighting in what analysts say could lead to human rights violations. And economies in Latin America are expected to take a hit from US President Donald Trump’s policies, from both the US’s continued retreat from its trade agreements and its tightening immigration policies.

Latin America is “very tense,” Geoff Thale, program director at the Washington Office on Latin America, told BuzzFeed News. “Political polarization in the region has intensified.”

In the coming months, hundreds of candidates across the region will make a bid for office, from local congresses to city hall to the presidency. Electoral violence has already erupted at all stages of the democratic process — in some countries, after polls have closed, in others, before campaign season has even officially kicked off.

In a preview of what is likely to come, more than a dozen protesters were killed in Honduras in November after a widely contested presidential election.

Despite the Organization of American States pointing out serious irregularities and concluding that it could not rule out recommending new elections, the US, Canada, Mexico, and other countries in Latin America recognized President Juan Orlando Hernández’s contentious victory.

“Recent events in Honduras have made clear to people throughout the region that electoral fraud is a real possibility, and that the US and international institutions are either less likely or less able to intervene or respond effectively,” said Thale.

In Mexico, where balloting for president and 628 congressional positions won’t open for another six months, at least six politicians were killed in recent weeks. Several political rallies in the capital city have ended with physical confrontations between supporters of two competing left-wing parties; during one earlier this month, a group of assailants threw eggs and chairs into the crowd of supporters of a local candidate. A reporter from La Jornada newspaper was injured.

Shortly after, Mexico City’s Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera called for parties to sign a “civility pact.” Seven of the 10 parties registered in the city signed the pact — though it’s not clear the truce will hold until Election Day.

Venezuela, where more than 120 people were killed during street protests last year, is also scheduled to hold presidential elections. Recent regional elections in the embattled country were clouded in fraud accusations, bolstered by a claim from the company that provided voting machines that the final count was inflated by at least one million votes. The government has banned several leaders of the languishing opposition from participating; they are still likely to call for protests if President Nicolás Maduro wins another term.