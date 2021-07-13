She Was Sent To Prison For Losing Her Baby. Now She Wants To Clear Her Name.

MEXICO CITY — On June 7, nearly nine years after police had detained her, Sara was getting ready to leave prison. After lunch, she slipped out of her white uniform and into civilian clothes, eager to get to the other side of the walls and hug her family.

The close friends she had made in prison walked her as far as they could inside the facility, crying. They begged her to speak out for them and the particular plight they all shared: Following miscarriages or stillbirths, the women had been convicted of homicide and sentenced to 30 years in prison in El Salvador under the country’s strict anti-abortion laws.

“It hurts to have left them behind,” Sara, 29, told BuzzFeed News during a Zoom interview from San Salvador, the country's capital.

Sara, who asked that her last name be withheld to protect her family’s privacy, is the latest in a slow trickle of women convicted on similar charges who are having their sentences commuted — 11 since 2017, according to the Agrupación Ciudadana por la Despenalización del Aborto, a pro–abortion rights advocacy group. The country has filed aggravated homicide charges against at least 129 women for alleged abortions since 2000. At least a dozen remain in prison.

But even as they hail each new release as a victory, women’s rights groups warn that the state’s insistence on treating each case as unique rather than grouping them together means that many people remain behind bars for crimes that others are being freed for, resulting in a patchwork and somewhat arbitrary rollback of severe sentences.

El Salvador has one of the harshest anti-abortion laws in the world, with no exceptions made even when the pregnant person’s life is in danger. Virtually all of those who have been jailed for abortion-related crimes have been poor, and many have lacked access to prenatal care. Some have said they were handcuffed to their hospital beds and then taken straight to prison.



Some countries in Latin America have loosened abortion restrictions over the last decade. Uruguay legalized it in 2012. In Mexico, the state of Oaxaca became the second area in the country to permit it in 2019. And in December, Argentina’s senate approved it for the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

But others, including El Salvador, have skirted the trend. And as legislation loosening abortion restrictions has spread across the region, so has the backlash. Evangelical politicians have gained influence, powerful segments of civil society have successfully fought back against sex education in public schools, and the Catholic Church has quietly forced young rape victims to carry their pregnancies to term even after they’ve sought legal abortions.

“It’s painful to see the state punishing girls so unjustly” in El Salvador, said Paula Ávila-Guillén, executive director of the Women’s Equality Center, a New York–based organization that monitors reproductive rights in Latin America. Those facing charges are often young people who have little access to healthcare and education, she added: “Girls who were marginalized and abandoned by the state to begin with.”