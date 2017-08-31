It Didn't End Well When Competing Muggers Tried To Rob The Same Bus

A gunfight erupted on a Mexico City bus where competing muggers ran into each other as they robbed passengers.

Two competing muggers are dead after running into each other trying to rob riders on a public transportation bus in Mexico City at the same time.

As the bus made its way down Avenida Miguel Bernard, a four-lane thoroughfare in the city, two teenagers sitting in the back pulled out a gun and a knife, and began snatching cell phones and wallets from passengers. Unknown to them, as they began their mugging, an armed 34-year-old man sitting in the front began his own mugging, making his way towards the back of the bus.

The three men ran into each in the middle of the narrow aisle. The two men carrying guns fired on each other.

“They must’ve thought the other was a cop,” said Eduardo Carreño Alvarado, a local prosecutor, during a press conference on Wednesday, one day after the fatal mugging.

Of course, muggings are common in the densely populated capital city. But Tuesday’s hard-to-believe coincidence underscores their extent and possible surge, even as politicians try to protect Mexico City’s image as an oasis of calm.

There were 15,219 violent muggings during the first six months of the year in the city, a number on track to exceed the 21,483 that took place in 2016. Homicides, too, appear likely to increase, with 1,104 so far, up from 1,640 last year.