Donald Trump Is Already Causing An Economic "Bloodbath" In Mexico

After Ford announced it was scrapping a plant in Mexico following pressure from Trump, fear spread across the economically embattled country.

MEXICO CITY — If Mexico ended 2016 concerned about the consequences of US President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist economic policies, it has grown outright fearful in 2017.

Still reeling from a sharp increase in gas prices on Jan. 1 and frustrated by the currency’s ongoing fall — the peso lost about 20% against the dollar last year — Mexicans were confronted Tuesday with Ford’s announcement that it had scrapped plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico. Earlier that day, Trump threatened General Motors with a “big border tax” for building one of its compact car models south of the border.

“This catches us at a moment of enormous complexity,” said Armando Rios Piter, a senator from the opposition Democratic Revolutionary Party. “This bloodbath could continue in a massive way for the next few months.”

The peso was the second-worst performing major currency in the world last year, behind the post-Brexit UK pound. Its deep tumble is widely attributed to a number of factors: a fall in oil prices, the resignation of the president of the Mexican central bank last month — and Trump’s victory.

Less than two weeks before Trump takes office, Mexico is already feeling the effects of the president-elect’s campaign promise to keep jobs in the US. In November, the air-conditioning giant Carrier announced a deal with the president-elect to reverse the transfer of about 1,000 jobs to Mexico — another 1,000 jobs will still move south. That month, Trump also claimed credit for keeping a Ford plant in Kentucky from moving to Mexico (the carmaker had planned to move one assembly line out of the country, not the entire factory).

Trump riled Mexico from the beginning of the campaign, claiming it was sending criminals and rapists to the US. In his stump speech, he threatened to abandon the 22-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, saying it has benefited Mexico disproportionately. (Trade between the two is valued at $1 million per minute; US exports to Mexico in 2015 were $236 billion, up 97% from a decade earlier. Mexican exports to the US totaled $295 billion in 2015.)

He also promised to deport millions of undocumented immigrants and to build a wall along the southern US border that would be paid for by Mexico.