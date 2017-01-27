People Are Pissed At Vanity Fair Mexico For Featuring Melania Trump On Their Cover
They called her "the new Jackie Kennedy" with pictures of her eating jewels.
The relationship between the United States and Mexico has become a bit tense over the past week.
In the midst of all this controversy, Vanity Fair Mexico published its new edition with none other than Melania Trump on the cover.
They called her "the new Jackie Kennedy" and featured pictures of her eating jewels.
The pictures are not new — they had been published in April 2016 in GQ. Still, people in Mexico reacted strongly to the front page.
The anger was palpable.
Some took it as an insult against Mexican pride.
And others asked who, in their right mind, would buy it.
Here is a good theory.
Many could not understand how a Mexican magazine could have done this.
Others point out that because of things like this, the international editions are better.
And, as always, someone was there to regale them with the worst insult.
BuzzFeed Mexico has contacted Vanity Fair Mexico for comment and has not yet received a response.
This post was translated from Spanish.
