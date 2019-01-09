Poetry: After Watching “Surviving R. Kelly”

After Watching “Surviving R. Kelly,” The First Days of a New Year Feel Like So Many Others



Their cries catapult me

into the night, deep into

chilling clarity. Outside,

I shiver with stars

teeming a crowded sky—

watch them as they

watch me, helpless,

too remote to be

of consequence

to each other.

A few days ago, I walked

to my mailbox,

to get coffee in the rain

as bullets riddled Jazmine's sweet

brown girl body nestled

against her sister’s body

in the backseat

riding home.

I can’t tell you what I was doing

each time his large brown hands

choked a slender brown neck

when someone’s daughter

didn’t obey fast enough

for over 30 years, or when his wife

stood on that balcony ready

to leap.

People want me to believe

there’s a difference when the result

is the same, same, same.

I am lesson planning

& they languish in those dens

posing as houses right now,

devoured at his will.

I am thinking of lunch

yet they haven’t eaten for days.

I am on my own couch alone

as a wrecked son poisons the air

singing his sins & bodies move

to rhythms of ruin. The sound

stains so many forevers. //// A handful

of men shout I believe

& love you above

cussing & drunken laughter,

missed calls & deleted messages,

bootleg videos passed around.

Vacuums of silence when parties

disperse until next time. & oh yeah,

a coach married a friend

right after high school graduation,

after private workouts

in the gym after practice. & why

was a teenager sentenced for saving

herself from this kind of terror

when no one else did? How sorry

this all is, regular & too real.

Breath bursts from my lips

like smoke signals, my steam

a small chimney

in this vast darkness,

the black arms

of naked trees too frail to hold

their own leaves

or anything else. ●