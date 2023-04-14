“Dance Moms” Is Problematic, But The Internet Can’t Get Enough

Other unsettling elements of the show have come to light. Dance Moms fans have uploaded production notes on Reddit and Google Drive that they bought at an auction. The notes reveal how much producers wanted to attract controversy with the show. Notes from Season 5 detailing ideas for themes and storylines include “something with a cross, exorcism, something offensive. Possibly license a prayer,” and “child obesity. Possibly overweight.”

In a January 2022 TikTok video posted on YouTube and TikTok, creator Jenna Baker Morrissey, who describes herself as “upsettingly knowledgeable about Dance Moms,” discussed some of these notes. Morrissey originally became aware of these notes after a popular YouTuber, MackZBoss , posted about them in her “Dance Moms Uncovered” video series. This inspired Morrissey to make her own Dance Moms deep dive video series, “ The Rise and Fall Of Abby Lee Miller ,” and also completely changed the way that she interacted with the show. “Of course it’s a reality show, of course these things are produced,” Morrissey told me in a Zoom interview. “It really shows how the producers wanted to spin it, specifically the story producers. … It’s not just people being like, ‘Oh well production just did that.’ It’s like, production did that, and we have proof.”