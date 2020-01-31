Watch Live: Senators Will Vote On Witnesses And Could End Trump’s Impeachment Trial Today

Senators ended 16 hours of questions on Thursday night, mostly debating whether the president’s decision to ask a foreign country, Ukraine, to investigate a political rival is an impeachable offense.

It’s a potentially big day: If the Senate votes against witnesses, it’s possible Republicans will move to end the trial, signaling an acquittal for Trump.

WASHINGTON — After nearly 40 hours of opening arguments and a two-day Q&A session, senators will decide Friday whether to allow witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial .

House Democrats have argued that Trump abused his power when he pressured Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden, and his family by holding up military aid to the country. Trump’s lawyers, however, have said it’s not impeachable for a president to request dirt on a political opponent from a foreign country.

Friday’s session begins at 1 p.m. with up to four hours of debate on whether the Senate should call witnesses before senators actually vote on the issue. But the vote appears likely to fail after two Republicans announced they'll split their votes. Late Thursday night, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine released a statement confirming she would side with Democrats in requesting witnesses. Sen. Lamar Alexander did the opposite. The Tennessee Republican called Trump’s handling of Ukraine “inappropriate” but ultimately decided to side with his Republican colleagues in blocking witnesses.

It will take 51 votes for the Senate to agree to allow witnesses in the trial, meaning Democrats need four Republicans to join them. Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski have also shown openness to calling for witnesses, but even if both vote yes, they'll need a fourth vote

Democrats have called for witnesses, including former national security advisor John Bolton, who reportedly wrote in an unpublished draft of his upcoming book that Trump told him directly he was withholding aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into the Bidens.

Democrats have also discussed calling to testify acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Mulvaney adviser Robert Blair, and Michael Duffey, an official with the Office of Management and Budget who was told to hold up aid to Ukraine.

Republicans argue Democrats should have introduced all witnesses during the House’s impeachment inquiry and that there is insufficient evidence for additional witnesses. Conversely, Democrats say the president stonewalled the witnesses invoking executive privilege.

But if Democrats are able to get Bolton and other witnesses to testify in the trial, Republicans have discussed calling Biden, his son Hunter, and others to speak.

Republicans appeared certain the trial would wrap up on Friday but anticipate that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will introduce a slew of amendments that could push Friday night’s proceedings well into the morning.



Democratic Sen. Jon Tester told reporters on Thursday evening that he thinks it’ll be “pretty tough” to wrap the proceedings by Friday. Each senator will be allowed to submit their own motions on various aspects of the trial for a vote. Senate Democrats will have a conversation about what motions are “pertinent” and “effective,” according to Tester.

“We’ve got some concerns, so there will be some motions,” said Tester. “There’s a lot of deliberation and I hope this is not an open session.”

House Democrats impeached Trump on Dec. 18 on charges of abuse of power for his role in the Ukraine saga and obstruction of Congress for preventing members of his administration from testifying or turning over documents in the House’s investigation.

As per the rules, senators are required to sit silently in the chambers without their phones throughout the trial, which has gone late into the night. By week two, senators on both sides of the aisle were visibly restless, taking standing breaks and having open conversations off to the side of the Senate floor, and applying eye drops while seated.

The exhaustion was also on display in a slip of the tongue from Sen. Roy Blunt, who referred to Republican colleague Sen. Martha McSally as Claire McCaskill, a Democratic senator no longer in office.

