Trump’s False Rhetoric About Mail-In Voting Is Spooking Voters In A Vital State

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania — It’s been eight months since Carl Metzger’s knee surgery and his leg still bothers him a little, so he was thrilled to learn he could vote by mail rather than trudging down to his polling site. That is, until recently.

The cloud of skepticism around mail-in voting — driven both by President Donald Trump and a recent spike in reporting about troubles with the US Postal Service — has given Metzger, 75, pause. Now he may vote in person even if it means waiting outside his polling site because of the social-distancing measures intended to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

“If it comes down to it, I may just end up walking up there and not mailing it,” he told BuzzFeed News in a Walmart parking lot in Pottstown this week. Metzger will decide closer to the Nov. 3 election and the decision will hang on one factor: “Whether more and more people start thinking it's gonna be a fraud.”

It’s the same concern Jessica Gillette struggles with. Gillette, because of preexisting conditions and susceptibility to COVID-19, prefers to mail in her vote, but she is conflicted because of the political controversy around mail-in voting.

“I want my vote to count,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I hear all the stuff about this mail-in voting thing, for all I know, if I mail in my ballot and because I'm a registered Democrat, the Republicans will toss it.”

Metzger and Gillette are Democrats, and their fears signal the president’s frequently false messaging on mail-in voting is having a broader impact on Americans.

It was a common theme in more than two dozen interviews with prospective voters held this week in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state in the 2020 presidential race where voters backed Barack Obama twice and then Trump in 2016. This idea, incited by the president, that fraud and an ineffective Postal Service will taint the election and somehow invalidate the results is now another crisis — albeit unfounded — that Americans are coping with during a pandemic, economic downturn, and fight for racial justice.

Trump’s negative messaging on mail-in voting is resonating with his base, according to recent polling that suggests more Trump voters will forgo voting by mail and cast their votes in person. But the rhetoric is also influencing those who oppose the president, at least in Pottstown, where Republicans and Democrats are showing little faith in the United States Postal Service and the government.

“Snail mail is not what it used to be and I just don't trust the politics,” Angie, a first-time voter, told BuzzFeed News. “I don't know, I think somebody has their hands in it and I just don't know what side.”

Angie, who declined to give her full name, identifies as someone who straddles between both parties, mainly because of her opposition to abortion. Whomever she votes for in this election, she’ll be doing it in person.

“I’d just feel more comfortable if I do it myself, then I know it's done,” she said.