Watch Live: President Trump Delivers His State Of The Union Address

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union address Tuesday night, just one day before the Senate decides whether to acquit him of impeachment charges.



Trump will address the joint session of Congress, members of his cabinet, and Supreme Court justices at 9:00 p.m. in the House chambers. The president is expected to speak about the economy and the 2020 agenda, sidestepping impeachment talk ahead of his near-inevitable acquittal. The move would be a deviation from last year's speech when he brought up the House investigations that led to the impeachment inquiry,

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” Trump said during his 2019 State of the Union speech.

Senate Republicans would rather Trump didn’t bring up impeachment at all but warned anything could happen.

“If I was him I wouldn't talk about it tomorrow night,” Sen. Roy Blunt told reporters on Monday. “I’d try to set the stage for what's been done and how we move forward. But he often likes to take things head-on and he might take this head-on.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota echoed that sentiment.

“It's just not what I would do, but Donald Trump is the only Donald Trump we know and I suspect he’ll be himself,” Cramer told reporters on Monday.