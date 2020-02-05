Watch Live: President Trump Delivers His State Of The Union Address
Trump’s 9 p.m. speech comes a day before the Senate will vote on whether or not to remove him from office in the impeachment trial. Republicans are expected to acquit him.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union address Tuesday night, just one day before the Senate decides whether to acquit him of impeachment charges.
Trump will address the joint session of Congress, members of his cabinet, and Supreme Court justices at 9:00 p.m. in the House chambers. The president is expected to speak about the economy and the 2020 agenda, sidestepping impeachment talk ahead of his near-inevitable acquittal. The move would be a deviation from last year's speech when he brought up the House investigations that led to the impeachment inquiry,
“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” Trump said during his 2019 State of the Union speech.
Senate Republicans would rather Trump didn’t bring up impeachment at all but warned anything could happen.
“If I was him I wouldn't talk about it tomorrow night,” Sen. Roy Blunt told reporters on Monday. “I’d try to set the stage for what's been done and how we move forward. But he often likes to take things head-on and he might take this head-on.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota echoed that sentiment.
“It's just not what I would do, but Donald Trump is the only Donald Trump we know and I suspect he’ll be himself,” Cramer told reporters on Monday.
Following Trump's speech, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response. Whitmer was elected governor in 2018, two years after Trump narrowly carried the state over Hillary Clinton. First-year Rep. Veronica Escobar will deliver House Democrats’ Spanish-language response to Trump's speech from the district she represents, in El Paso, Texas. Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley is boycotting Trump's State of the Union, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but she will deliver a response for the Working Families Party.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Trump to address the joint session two days after House Democrats voted to impeach the president. Democrats impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power after he made the decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine until the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, agreed to announce an investigation into Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden. House Democrats also impeached Trump on obstruction of Congress after the president blocked witnesses from testifying during the impeachment inquiry.
The address comes as senators spent more than two weeks listening to arguments from House managers and the president’s defense team. All 100 senators will vote on whether to remove the president from office on Wednesday around 4 p.m. The Senate is expected to acquit him.
