Watch Live: Trump’s Defense Team Wraps Up Their Case In The Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s defense team will wrap up their opening arguments in the impeachment trial on Tuesday, urging senators not to remove him from office.

The House voted to impeach Trump in December, charging him with abuse of power for withholding aid to Ukraine until the country agreed to announce an investigation into Trump’s political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden and his family, as well as with obstructing Congress during the House’s impeachment inquiry on the issue.

On Monday, the defense attorneys argued House Democrats failed to present enough evidence, even as an explosive report from the New York Times emerged suggesting Trump gave direct orders to John Bolton, his former national security adviser, to withhold aid to Ukraine until it announced the Biden investigations — exactly what he has been impeached for.

The defense team argued before the Senate on Saturday and Monday that the president’s actions were justified. They claimed: The president has the right to withhold aid when he wants, Democrats held ”secret” hearings hampering due process, and there was no quid pro quo because, after all, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky never announced an investigation into Biden and the aid money was eventually released.

Democrats have countered that the aid was only released after government officials started raising questions about whether the hold was illegal and after a whistleblower filed a complaint about Trump’s request to Zelensky.

Deputy White House counsel Michael Purpura argued the president was awaiting information on anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine before releasing the security assistance. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead Democrat arguing before the Senate, told reporters Monday that if the president was interested in corruption he would have launched an actual investigation rather than requesting that Zelensky announce one.

After opening arguments senators will have 16 hours to ask questions of both legal teams. Since they are required to be silent as jurors in the trial, senators will write down their questions and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, will ask them.

During a press conference Monday morning, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he has not given Democrats guidelines as to what they can ask, but they’ll avoid duplicating the same questions.

After the Q&A portion, senators are expected to vote on whether to include additional evidence outside of the House’s impeachment inquiry, including calling witnesses to testify. Democrats need 51 votes to allow witnesses, which means at least four Republicans need to break party lines on the issue. Republicans have largely resisted the idea of calling witnesses, but Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine have said they are open to it.

"I would like to hear from John Bolton. I've said that for some time, in part because of the fact that he's been one-on-one with the president,” Romney told reporters Monday.

Democrats have indicated that they are interested in hearing from Bolton directly, as well as acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who is a central figure in the Ukraine saga and acknowledged in October that the president had withheld aid to the country in exchange for investigations into the Bidens as well as the 2016 election.