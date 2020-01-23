Watch Live: Democrats Are Accusing Trump Of Violating The Constitution In Day Three Of The Impeachment Trial

Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said that Thursday’s arguments will focus on applying the Constitution to the president’s actions, focusing on the abuse of power charge, further bolstering Democrats’ impeachment case.

On Wednesday, House Democrats laid out a timeline events to support the two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Each of the seven impeachment managers covered a detail from their investigation into Trump’s decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his family.

WASHINGTON — Senators will hear more opening arguments from House Democrats Thursday as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump enters its third day.

“Tomorrow we will go through the law, the constitution, and the facts as they apply to article one,” Schiff said Wednesday night. “We’ve introduced the case, we’ve gone through the chronology and tomorrow we will apply the facts to the law as it pertains to the president’s abuse of power,” Schiff said.

According to Senate impeachment rules, the prosecutors and defense attorneys have 24 hours to make their case over the span of three days, leaving Thursday and Friday open to House managers to summarize their case. The President’s defense team will begin their opening arguments on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Schiff led the opening arguments. The Democrat from California went as far back as 2016 when Trump, then a presidential candidate, called on Russia to hack his political rival, Hillary Clinton. Republicans are saying there’s nothing new but that’s because they voted against subpoenaing documents and witnesses.

Senators, as per the rules of the trial, sat quietly while listening to the testimony. During Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’s testimony, a protester burst into the public gallery but was swiftly constrained and removed by Capitol Police. No other protesters have interrupted the proceedings so far.

Senators will vote on whether to hear witnesses and admit new documents after both sides have finished opening statements.

Chief Justice John Roberts adjourned Wednesday a little after 9:30 p.m. to applause from senators listening to testimony for nearly nine hours. Thursday is likely to go just as late.

“I’ll listen to what they’ve got to say tomorrow,” Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski told reporters when she was leaving the building. “It’s like sitting in front of the class or sitting in the front pew at church you’ve got to pay attention.”

