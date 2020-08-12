Trump's Attempted Attacks On Kamala Harris Are All Over The Place

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tested out disorganized lines of attack against Kamala Harris on Tuesday, just about an hour after Joe Biden announced she would be his running mate.

He settled into none of them, instead raising broad denunciations and frequently reverting back to calling Harris "nasty."

Trump rattled off policies Harris ran on during her bid for president, mentioning taxes and fracking, and then incorrectly claimed she wants to take away health insurance from Americans.

“She's in favor of socialized medicine,” he said. “She wants to take your healthcare plans away from 180 million Americans.” Harris had campaigned on a healthcare plan that was designed as a more moderate Medicare for All, leaving room for private insurers.

Trump called her nasty a handful of times, particularly in how she treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 confirmation hearings. He also commented on her debate strategy during the Democratic primary.

“Plus she was very, very nasty to — one of the reasons that surprised me — she was very, she was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden,” Trump said of Harris while using the derogatory nickname he’s often used for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden.”

That attack alone — that Harris was “nasty” because she was disrespectful of Biden — is odd coming from someone who regularly attacks Biden and many other people he disagrees with first by calling them insulting nicknames.

During a call with reporters after the president spoke, Trump’s reelection campaign gave mixed messaging on Harris’s record as attorney general in California. When asked how the fight for suburban women could potentially play out, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee said voters understand they’ll be safer with Trump. Blackburn then deferred to senior campaign adviser Katrina Pierson’s earlier comments, conversely saying Harris was being overly tough on crime.

Pierson later clarified to say Harris “was going after the wrong people.” But the attacks on Harris’s record on crime will be tricky as the president tries to promote himself as a law and order president.