A Former Obama Campaign Staffer Is Launching A Rematch Against Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney

WASHINGTON — Suraj Patel is officially throwing his hat in the race to unseat Rep. Carolyn Maloney, in what promises to be a closely watched rematch for a New York City congressional seat.

Last cycle, Patel launched a competitive campaign against Maloney, who has served for more than 25 years in the House of Representatives. Patel’s 2018 campaign came at a moment when several political insurgents dominated Democratic state and federal primaries — the most popular one being Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who upset Joe Crowley, a long-standing New York City representative and member of House leadership.

Patel’s second campaign against Maloney will reintroduce the public to the 35-year-old attorney with a two-minute video, a copy of which was obtained in advance by BuzzFeed News. The ad begins with the candidate’s take on New York City’s deteriorating transit system, which has become the bane of the city with riders frequently tweeting “fix the subway” at local politicians.

“When I was 5 years old, I can remember my dad coming home after working the night shift fixing these tracks,” Patel says in the opening of the ad. “And he jokes to me, ‘They’re pretty much in the same condition.’”

The video speaks to a new campaign strategy that focuses on Patel’s personal story; he was born to small-town farmers from India who worked their way from nothing to contract and franchise multiple motels throughout the Midwest. They would return to their humble beginnings after the 2008 recession.

“I’m a big believer in the American dream,” Patel told BuzzFeed News. “I’ve lived it. I know the power of education and hard work.”

Patel, who previously worked as an Obama campaign staffer, secured 40% of the vote against Maloney in their 2018 congressional matchup. The attorney and NYU professor bested Maloney in the more progressive parts of New York’s 12th District but fell short on the Upper East Side of Manhattan — which historically houses many of the city’s wealthiest residents (President Donald Trump’s primary private residence, Trump Tower, is among the many iconic New York properties in the district).

“I think we’ll make a more concerted effort to talk to people across every income bracket and every zip code in that district and say that you deserve activism representation as much as young people,” Patel told BuzzFeed News over the phone Tuesday. “Let me be frank. I think, If I learned a lesson from the last campaign, it’s a bit of humility. We admittedly, sort of, didn't do a good enough job of explaining to the older voters what change meant.”

Patel raised more than $1 million for his 2018 race, which became an issue in the primary when Maloney criticized his fundraising success by saying many of his donors had the same name, Patel. The challenger told BuzzFeed News at the time that Maloney should know not all people with the same last name are related. “I guess I didn’t realize Rep. Maloney hired Steve Bannon as her campaign strategist,” he said.



During his last run, Patel made news and drew some heat for campaigning on dating apps like Tinder and Grindr — a strategy he called “Tinderbanking,” which volunteers use to solicit young voters. But this time, Patel said he’ll probably focus on other campaign strategies like arming coffee stands with logoed coffee cups that promote his campaign, holding town halls throughout the district, and sending traditional mailers.