Sen. Chuck Schumer Raises Security Concerns About The Army Using TikTok To Try To Recruit Young People

WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Schumer is questioning the US Army’s decision to try to recruit Gen-Zers on TikTok and other China-owned social media companies, raising concerns about privacy and national security.

Schumer, a New York Democrat and the party’s leader in the Senate, wrote a letter to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy on November 7th requesting the military branch assess the national security risks associated with the platform. TikTok, a popular video-sharing application launched in 2017, became America’s most downloaded app in 2018, with two-thirds of its users under the age of 30. The Army turned to TikTok and other social media platforms in 2019 after recruiting numbers slumped the year before by more than 6,000 soldiers.

“While I recognize that the Army must adapt its recruiting techniques in order to attract young Americans to serve, I urge you to assess the potential national security risks posed by China-owned technology companies before choosing to utilize certain platforms,” Schumer wrote in the letter obtained by BuzzFeed News.

In the letter, Schumer also asks if the Army has consulted with the Department of Homeland Security regarding potential security risks and if the Army has considered alternative recruiting methods.

The letter is just the latest example of US officials raising security concerns about the app. Earlier this month, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CIFUS) — the government agency that oversees foreign investments into US companies or operations — launched a probe into TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance because of censorship and national security concerns. TikTok and its parent company recently came under fire from Republican and Democratic congressional members. Former national security experts say the CIFUS probe signals an increased concern for national security.

“I think that what this does reflect is the national security community’s concern for data sources — not just data related to plans for the F35 or Department of Defense secret personnel data, but also personal data where there is a lot of it and the ability to analyze it is increasing,” John Dermody, a former official with the National Security Council and US Department of Homeland Security, told BuzzFeed News. “If you can identify networks of individuals or connections, then it can have a direct impact of national security concerns.”