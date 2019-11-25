The House Intelligence Committee Said It Has The Evidence It Needs, Moving Impeachment Forward

WASHINGTON — After two weeks of public hearings, the House Intelligence Committee announced Monday that it has conclusive evidence against President Donald Trump and is entering the next phase of the impeachment inquiry.

In a letter to House Democrats, Rep. Adam Schiff, the Intelligence Committee chair, wrote that the panel will prepare a report summarizing the evidence from its investigation of Trump — including hearings and depositions — which will be handed over to the Judiciary Committee after Congress returns from Thanksgiving recess.

The Judiciary Committee and its chair, Jerry Nadler, will compile the evidence and determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment to the full House of Representatives. The committee will then be responsible for writing those articles before the House votes on whether to send the issue to a trial in the Senate.

“Over the course of our inquiry, we have uncovered a months-long effort in which President Trump again sought foreign interference in our elections for his personal and political benefit at the expense of our national interest,” wrote Schiff. “As the evidence conclusively shows, President Trump conditioned official acts — a White House meeting desperately desired by the new Ukrainian president and critical U.S. military assistance — on Ukraine announcing sham, politically-motivated investigations that would help President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.”