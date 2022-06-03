An Armed Retired Police Officer Was Arrested Outside Of The US Capitol After Presenting A Fake Badge
Officers said they found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high-capacity magazines, and other ammunition in the suspect's car.
WASHINGTON – A retired New York police officer was arrested outside the Capitol building Friday morning after he displayed a fake badge and had a BB gun and high-capacity magazine ammunition in his vehicle, authorities said.
Jerome Felipe, 53, of Michigan presented a patrol officer with a fake badge after he was approached at 5 a.m. Friday that read “Department of the INTERPOL,” according to US Capitol Police officials. Felipe also allegedly told officers he was a criminal investigator with the agency.
Officers searched his vehicle to find a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high-capacity magazines, and other ammunition, according to a report released by Capitol Police.
Officers posted photos of the blue 2017 Dodge Charger online along with the contents found in the suspect's car.
Felipe faces charges of unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition.