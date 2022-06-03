An Armed Retired Police Officer Was Arrested Outside Of The US Capitol After Presenting A Fake Badge

WASHINGTON – A retired New York police officer was arrested outside the Capitol building Friday morning after he displayed a fake badge and had a BB gun and high-capacity magazine ammunition in his vehicle, authorities said.

Jerome Felipe, 53, of Michigan presented a patrol officer with a fake badge after he was approached at 5 a.m. Friday that read “Department of the INTERPOL,” according to US Capitol Police officials. Felipe also allegedly told officers he was a criminal investigator with the agency.

Officers searched his vehicle to find a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high-capacity magazines, and other ammunition, according to a report released by Capitol Police.

Officers posted photos of the blue 2017 Dodge Charger online along with the contents found in the suspect's car.