Republicans Said It Was “Inappropriate” For Trump To Attack A Member Of Congress And Her Late Husband

WASHINGTON — Republicans said it was “inappropriate” for President Donald Trump to attack a beloved deceased lawmaker and his widow — also a member of Congress — by implying he was looking up at her from hell during a campaign rally Wednesday night.

During the rally in Michigan, the president called Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell “a real beauty,” but then went on to attack Dingell and her late husband, former representative John Dingell, after she joined House Democrats in voting to impeachment earlier that evening. Both Dingells held the same seat representing Michigan in Congress. Trump described a call he had with Debbie Dingell after her husband died, in which she thanked him for lowering the flags to half-mast. Trump has brought this up before and attacked Debbie Dingell for supporting his impeachment after thanking him for helping with her husband’s funeral. But Trump went further Wednesday night, implying the late lawmaker is in hell.

"'John would be so thrilled. He's looking down, he'd be so thrilled. Thank you so much, sir,'" Trump said, doing an impersonation of Debbie Dingell on the call. "I said, 'That's OK, don't worry about it.’ Maybe he's looking up, I don't know."

The crowd reacted with a mixture of laughter and disapproval. The Democrat was a legend in Michigan; the road to the Detroit Airport is named for him.

Rep. Debbie Dingell responded to the president’s comments on Twitter last night as well, saying the comments were “hurtful.”

“Mr. President, let’s set politics aside,” she wrote. “My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

Some of Trump’s biggest supporters thought his comments were inappropriate as well.

“Yeah, that was inappropriate,” Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko told BuzzFeed News Thursday morning. “I mean, you know, people say things that sometimes that perhaps they regret, and I hope he regrets that one. I, as you know, I support President Trump. But that doesn't mean I agree with everything but the single thing he says and so that one was inappropriate.”

Retiring Rep. Francis Mooney said the same just before walking on the House floor on Thursday.

“I don’t think it was appropriate,” he told BuzzFeed News.

Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee called the comment “very unfortunate,” adding, “I wouldn’t endeavor to say anything like that.”