Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And Ayanna Pressley Will Boycott Trump's State Of The Union

WASHINGTON — Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley will boycott President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, condemning the president and saying they can’t “legitimize” his obstruction of Congress, particularly during an impeachment trial.

Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley, two high-profile freshmen and members of “The Squad,” announced Tuesday afternoon that they will not attend the speech. Fellow Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar will attend, according to a Democratic aide familiar with her schedule. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether she will attend as well. The four Democrats, all women of color, have been on the receiving end of Trump’s ire since coming to Congress last year.

“After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted late Tuesday afternoon. “None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union.”

Pressley announced minutes before Ocasio-Cortez, saying she could not attend a State of the Union with a president who “demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress & contempt for our Constitution.”

“The State of the Union is hurting because of the occupant of the White House. … I cannot in good conscience attend tonight's sham,” Pressley tweeted.

Though she is not attending the speech in person, Pressley will deliver the Working Families Party response to the State of the Union which will run after the president’s speech. Rep. Veronica Escobar is delivering the Spanish-language response to the State of the Union for Democrats from her home district in El Paso, Texas, and will also not attend the speech in Washington.

Trump’s speech at 9 p.m. Tuesday comes just a day before the Senate will vote on whether or not to remove him from office over two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Republicans are expected to acquit him around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Trump has singled out the Squad members at rallies and through tweets. The House voted to censure the president after Trump fired off a series of racist tweets attacking the four lawmakers. Four Republican members of Congress voted in favor of the bipartisan resolution, which said the House “strongly condemns the President Trump’s racist legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color by saying that our fellow Americans who are immigrants, and those who may look to the President like immigrants, should ‘go back’ to other countries.” The Squad held their own press conference in response to Trump’s tweets, saying, “This is the agenda of white nationalist[s].”

The group hasn’t hesitated to call the president out. The day she was sworn-in to Congress, Tlaib said made news for saying Democrats would “impeach the motherfucker!” Republicans have played the sound bite repeatedly ever since, and Trump’s attorneys used it during closing arguments in his impeachment trial this week, to argue his impeachment is invalid because it’s largely partisan.

Trump continues to target the four members in his campaign rallies. As recently as last month, Trump accused members of the group of being anti-Semitic during a rally with his evangelical supporters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏