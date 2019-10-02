One Of The Last Anti-Impeachment Democrats Now Says He Supports The Inquiry

STATEN ISLAND, New York — One of the last Democratic holdouts against impeachment, New York Rep. Max Rose, came out in favor of the inquiry against President Donald Trump Wednesday night.

During a transportation town hall where more than 100 local residents came out, Rose said in a 9-minute speech that he supports impeachment.

“While the President of the United States may be willing to violate the constitution to get reelected. I will not shirk my duty, and I will not violate my oath. I will support and defend the United States constitution," Rose said.

“And for that reason, that I intend to fully support this impeachment inquiry and follow the facts,” Rose said, largely blaming the administration for stonewalling the inquiry so far.

Rose had resisted supporting impeachment after more than 200 of his Democratic colleagues came out in support of any inquiry into President Donald Trump. He was one of just a dozen Democrats who had not publicly supported the move as of Wednesday. Last month, the freshman Democrat wrote an op-ed arguing against impeachment.

“The truth is impeachment will only tear our country further apart and we will see no progress on the enormous challenges we face as a nation,” he wrote, adding that the administration is “one of the most corrupt in history.”

For some Republicans, the editorial just proved Rose had been trying to walk a fine line between the left wing of the Party and the more conservative voters in the Staten Island portion of the district.

“Most recently we’ve seen a lot of double-talk from Max on impeachment,” Brendan Lantry, the chair of the Staten Island Republican Party, told BuzzFeed News over the phone a few hours before the town hall. “He’s kind of doing a tap dance around the issue,” he said, adding that voters are witnessing a “tale-of-two-Maxes.”

The op-ed came about a week before seven of Rose’s Democratic freshman colleagues, who also represent vulnerable seats in Congress — and have military backgrounds like his — published an op-ed in the Washington Post in support of impeachment. The move, combined with continued reporting on Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine, encouraged more than two dozen new Democrats to come out in favor of impeachment, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who officially launched an impeachment inquiry.

Still, Rose did not retreat on the issue.

Instead, the Staten Island Democrat released a statement last week urging Congress to “proceed in a deliberate and responsible manner that brings all the facts to the forefront.”

Rose’s reluctance to come out in support of impeachment was a bit expected. Nearly 40% of voters on Staten Island are registered Republicans. His district does include part of southern Brooklyn as well, however.

Last year, Rose bested Republican Rep. Dan Donovan to become only the second Democrat to represent the district in the past 30 years. Rose won by just over 12,000 votes in what is considered a toss-up district — especially the Staten Island portion — where voters favorited John McCain in the 2008 election, President Obama in 2012, and President Trump in 2016. Even Democratic voters on State Island urged Rose not to get involved with impeachment during his 2018 campaign.

But the Brooklyn portion of the district has tried to push Rose on impeachment. Progressives organized a rally in front of Rose’s office in August where about 20 people showed up.

“We feel like he’s being governed by his caucuses,” Stephen Pickering said ahead of the townhall, blaming the Blue Dogs, a group of moderate Democrats in the House, for holding up impeachment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏