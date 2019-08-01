John Hickenlooper Says He’s “Never Been A Great Debater” And Explains His “Wave” Moment With Bernie Sanders

WASHINGTON — Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, a presidential hopeful, acknowledged Thursday that he’s “not a great debater” and explained his viral “wave” moment with Sen. Bernie Sanders in Tuesday night’s Democratic debate.



In a wide-ranging interview with BuzzFeed News’s AM to DM Thursday morning, explained the battle of the wave, said he’d give up beer to save the planet, and showed the internet his game face.

Hickenlooper squared off with Sen. Bernie Sanders and eight others in Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Detroit, but the two men had a special moment when Hickenlooper mocked Sanders on what has become the senator’s signature arm-flailing gesture of frustration.

“I caught him out of the corner of my eye,” Hickenlooper said to describe how the showdown came to be. “Senator Sanders, you can do that if you want,” Hickenlooper said throwing his arms up in the air. “And he said, ‘Oh I will.’ And all of a sudden, we were in split-screen, at that time, the world sees us, it looks like we’re cheerleaders doing the wave.”

Sanders’s crazy arms came as Hickenlooper, a more moderate Democratic candidate, criticized his Medicaid for All plan during the CNN debate’s lengthy health care section.

“I was telling him, you know, ‘if you’re going to hold on to this Medicaid For All. you might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump.’” Hickenlooper said, explaining how the conversation started. Hickenlooper maintained that stance on Thursday morning on AM to DM.

“From my point of view, I think Democrats do run a risk if we stay too far to the left,” Hickenlooper said, arguing that swing states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan will not go along with giving up their private insurance. “We run the risk of really giving Trump the elections. That’s a nightmare.”

Hickenlooper acknowledged that debating isn’t one of his skills.

“I’ve never been a great debater, right? It’s not something I studied or wanted to be good at or practiced,” he said, adding with a laugh, “I mean, I’ve certainly practiced it in the last six months, more than a little.”