Jeffrey Epstein Donated Thousands To Chuck Schumer. Schumer Says He'll Donate That Amount Of Money.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Schumer said he will donate an amount of money equivalent to contributions made by accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein more than 20 years ago.

“While these campaign accounts closed about 20 years ago, and even then the campaign never controlled the two political action committees, Sen. Schumer is donating an equal sum to anti–sex trafficking and anti-violence against women groups.” said Schumer spokesperson Justin Goodman.

According to FEC filings compiled by Open Secrets, Schumer received seven $1,000 payments between 1992 and 1997 from Epstein and Epstein made donations to several PACs supporting Schumer’s run for the New York Senate seat. Epstein has also donated to several other Democratic candidates, including former president Bill Clinton, former senator Max Baucus, and former senator and secretary of state John Kerry. He contributed to Republicans as well such as former Sen. Bob Dole, former representative Rick Lazio and former New York state senator Alfonse D’Amato.

Federal prosecutors charged Epstein with sex trafficking underage girls in New York and Florida on Monday to which he pleaded not guilty. On Wednesday morning, Jennifer Aaroz, 32, came forward with more rape allegations against Epstein dating back to 2002.

On Tuesday, Schumer called for the resignation of Alex Acosta, the Miami prosecutor-turned Secretary of Labor who brokered a plea deal with Epstein more than a decade ago. Acosta was tapped by President Donald Trump to serve in his cabinet in 2017. After Epstein's latest arrests, a slew of Democratic congressional members called for Acosta — accused of brokering a lenient plea deal — to step down.