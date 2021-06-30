 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

A House Select Committee Will Officially Investigate The Jan. 6 Insurrection

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

A House Select Committee Will Officially Investigate The Jan. 6 Insurrection

The committee passed on a nearly partisan line, with only a handful of Republicans voting in favor of the measure.

By Kadia Goba

Map of Washington, D.C.

Reporting From

Washington, D.C.

Picture of Kadia Goba Kadia Goba BuzzFeed News Reporter
Map of Washington, D.C.

Reporting From

Washington, D.C.

Last updated on June 30, 2021, at 4:04 p.m. ET

Posted on June 30, 2021, at 3:51 p.m. ET

The Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection
Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images

Congress voted to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol Wednesday.

The vote passed with a slim margin of 222–190 after only two Republicans voted for the resolution, including ousted Republican conference chair Liz Cheney and anti-Trump firebrand Adam Kinzinger.

The select committee will have subpoena power over documents and testimony.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will pick eight of the 13 members to the select committee and has hinted that she is considering asking a Republican. Pelosi will consult with the House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to appoint the remaining five members. Pelosi has said she can veto McCarthy’s recommendations.

Republicans called the vote political theater.

“The redundancy of another committee is not only unnecessary but it is a distraction,” said Rep. Beth Van Duyne of Texas. ”It’s a distraction meant to mask humanitarian failures at the border, massive spikes and crime in cities across the country, and absolute inept leadership in confronting our foreign adversaries.”

The vote came after Republicans in the Senate blocked an independent, bipartisan 9/11-style commission even after 35 House Republicans voted in favor of the resolution. In the mid-2000s, the bipartisan 9/11 commission released a book-length report on what preceded the events of that day. With the exception of Cheney and Kinzinger, the other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6 voted against the select committee on Wednesday.

Several Capitol Police officers who fought the pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol were seated in the House gallery on Wednesday, including Harry Dunn, who has since spoken out about some of the racist abuse he experienced during the mob attack.

Rep. Jackie Speier, a Democrat, told BuzzFeed News that she’s planning to work on getting Capitol Police officers who struggled with mental health issues after Jan. 6 access to programs at Walter Reed, which she said has a “first-rate program” for the relevant care. Because the officers aren’t military, they normally would not be able to receive services there. Speier said she’d also engaged Cheney on the issue, which a spokesperson for Cheney confirmed.

During the vote, Cheney visited the gallery, as did a group of Democratic lawmakers — Reps. Dean Phillips, Josh Gottheimer, Bill Pascrell, and Eric Swalwell — where the mother of the late Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died the day after engaging with rioters at the insurrection — was also seated.

“To them, I apologize they have to hear this debate,” Rep. Jim McGovern said, pointing to the gallery where the officers were seated.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT