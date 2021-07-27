Liz Cheney And Adam Kinzinger Blasted Their Party As The Only Republicans On The House Jan. 6 Committee

The two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection railed against leaders in their own party on Tuesday after four police officers testified about their experiences.

In their remarks and questioning, Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger repeatedly insisted that Congress needs to determine what exactly happened that day and who was responsible so it doesn’t happen again, while castigating Republicans who have downplayed the insurrection.

"Almost every member of the Republican Conference understood, in the days immediately after January 6, what had actually happened, and many of them said so publicly,” Cheney told reporters after the hearing. “And the fact that so many members of our leadership, and others, the fact that they've gone from recognizing what happened on the sixth to protesting in front of the Justice Department on behalf of those who were part of the insurrection is something that I can't explain. I think it's a disgrace."

Tuesday marked the first hearing for the committee, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the creation of last month. The select committee was not what Democrats, or Republicans like Cheney and Kinzinger, initially had in mind. The House in May passed a bipartisan bill to create an independent commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, but it was blocked by Republicans in the Senate.

Pelosi chose Cheney as one of her appointments to the select committee this month, later adding Kinzinger as another Republican, both of whom voted to impeach former president Donald Trump for his actions on Jan. 6. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled his own appointments from the committee after Pelosi refused to seat two of them.

McCarthy, along with other Republican members of Congress, held a press conference outside of the Capitol ahead of the hearing Tuesday, mainly to bash it. Members spoke to the preparedness of Capitol Police and said several times Pelosi was trying to cover up an investigation into her role in the Capitol not being ready for Jan. 6.

Cheney, in opening remarks, said the point of the hearing for her was to learn every detail of what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and to have a better understanding of Trump’s role.

“We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House — every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during and after the attack,” she said. “Honorable men and women have an obligation to step forward. If those responsible are not held accountable, and if Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain a cancer on our Constitutional Republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democratic system.”

Kinzinger, who choked back tears of emotion, also said at the hearing that Americans “deserve” to know the truth of what happened that day.

