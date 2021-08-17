 Skip To Content
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tested Positive For COVID-19, As He Fights Mask Mandates

Abbott is vaccinated and not experiencing symptoms, his office said. The coronavirus is surging in Texas.

By Kadia Goba

Picture of Kadia Goba Kadia Goba BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on August 17, 2021, at 7:39 p.m. ET

Posted on August 17, 2021, at 5:35 p.m. ET

Montinique Monroe / Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference at the Capitol on June 8 in Austin.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has tried to bar mask mandates, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms,” his office said in a statement Tuesday.

The release also said Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment and will isolate in the governor’s mansion while continuing to test daily.

The positive test comes as COVID rates soar in Texas, driven by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. As of Monday, more than 11,000 people in the state had been hospitalized, up 53% from two weeks ago, according to a New York Times analysis that compiles the data from state and local health agencies. Though “breakthrough cases” among vaccinated people can occur, the shots overwhelmingly protect people from severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Abbott on Tuesday said on Twitter that, "Right now I have no symptoms such as fever or aches and pains."

Greg Abbott @GregAbbott_TX

As you may have heard, I have Covid. Right now I have no symptoms such as fever or aches and pains. Thanks for the well wishes from around the country. I will remain engaged every day to govern the great state of Texas. God bless you all, and God bless Texas.

Twitter: @gregabbott_tx

Abbott has been fighting with local Texas officials about mask mandates, which he has sought to ban through an executive order. Some cities in the state have tried to institute mask mandates at public schools anyway, as schools reopen while the virus surges; the state Supreme Court on Sunday at least temporarily sided with Abbott.

Abbott’s campaign tweeted pictures of a political event Monday where many of the attendees appear maskless.

Texans for Abbott @AbbottCampaign

Collin County is fired up to keep Texas RED. Thank you to the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch!

Twitter: @AbbottCampaign



