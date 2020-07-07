The Trump Campaign Isn't Selling Face Masks, So Etsy Sellers Are Stepping In To Meet The Demand

Donald Trump won’t wear a mask, even as coronavirus cases rise. But mask-makers are selling loads of masks brandishing his name.

WASHINGTON — Face-covering sales have skyrocketed on Etsy, and some of the most popular styles celebrate a man who won’t wear a mask. Sellers told BuzzFeed News that masks bearing President Donald Trump’s name, idioms, and face are a hit. The president has been criticized for not wearing a mask or advocating Americans wear them in the face of a pandemic that has killed more than 130,000 Americans. Supporters still appear at the president’s rallies maskless, so it’s not clear if the growing number of sales for Trump masks represent a detour from the administration’s foggy disposition on wearing masks or an intentional nod to his presidency. “I’ve only had my Trump masks for a month and they took off and are our top seller,” said Leanne Soto, an Etsy seller in Loudoun County, Virginia. “I didn’t know if they’d sell well or not.” Soto, 40, said she has shipped to every state except Alaska and Vermont, including bulk orders to Iowa and parts of Virginia. Days before the president’s June rally in Tulsa, she noticed a “huge surge” in sales. And then last weekend just after Trump spoke at Mount Rushmore — where he claimed to more than 7,000 largely maskless supporters that there was a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history” — it happened again. “I’m like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ I’m selling [a mask] every five and 10 minutes,” Soto said.

The Trump campaign does not currently offer masks for purchase on their site, which boasts everything from branded T-shirts to tree ornaments. In May, Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, teased a neoprene mask would be “coming soon,” but it never happened, as the president has continued to disregard mask use. The campaign's production gap is giving some of Trump’s most ardent supporters an opportunity to make extra money. Lucretia Hughes-Klucken and her mother, Nancy Moore, of Loganville, Georgia, started making masks in March but were initially just focused on providing them to the senior members of their family who were more likely to die from the coronavirus. When Moore lost her job because of the economic downturn, the family turned their altruism into a profit-gaining venture by selling masks online.

