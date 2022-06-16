Donald Trump Called Mike Pence “The P-Word” For Not Illegally Overturning The Election, According To Jan. 6 Committee Testimony

In a phone call just before rioters marched on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump called Mike Pence a pussy as the former president pressured him to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to testimony revealed Thursday at a hearing of the Jan. 6 committee.

Julia Radford, the former chief of staff to Ivanka Trump, said in a previously recorded deposition that the former president's daughter was in the Oval Office and witnessed an “upsetting” phone conversation between her father and Pence. The former president called Pence “the p-word,” Radford said Ivanka Trump told her.

That part of their conversation was previously reported by the New York Times, but Thursday marked the fullest accounting yet of how Trump spoke to his vice president on the day of the insurrection. Details about the tense phone call came from various Trump administration insiders, whose testimony was part of the committee’s presentation focusing on Trump’s campaign to use Pence to call the election in his favor — something multiple witnesses agreed the then–vice president had no legal authority to do. Videos played on Thursday also showed former Trump attorney Eric Herschmann and Ivanka Trump testifying that while they could not hear Pence’s side of the Jan. 6 phone call with the former president, the conversation had become “heated.”

Video of a previous deposition of Nicholas Luna, a former assistant to Trump, also included his recollection of what Trump said on the phone call, which he overheard as he was delivering a note to the Oval Office.

“I remember hearing the word 'wimp,' either he called him a wimp, I don't remember if he said ‘you are a wimp’ [or] ‘You’ll be a wimp.’ 'Wimp' is the word I remember,” Luna said.

Famously, Trump would go out to tell his supporters he’d be “very disappointed” if Pence didn’t “come through.” When the vice president declined to take part in the coup attempt, Trump tweeted that “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done.” Meanwhile, rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence,” and one confidential informant connected to the far-right Proud Boys said they were prepared to kill him, the committee’s Rep. Pete Aguilar revealed on Thursday.