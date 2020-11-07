Donald Trump Finally Lost

President Donald Trump, after a desperate last-ditch effort to discredit the results of the election through legal challenges and baseless charges of fraud, has lost his bid for reelection.

The president — who presided over the deaths of more than 236,000 Americans in a pandemic he had little interest in controlling, emboldened white nationalists, separated immigrant children from their families, and used the government in service of his personal grievances — lost his reelection to Joe Biden.

On election night, the president falsely claimed victory. Two days later, he doubled-down at a press briefing in the White House alleging a widespread conspiracy to steal the election from him, as he set out to undermine the election and democracy. Even as it became clear the president would not win reelection, the campaign’s counsel claimed Friday morning that “irregularities” throughout the voting process would somehow overturn projections of Trump’s loss in an official statement that began with “This election is not over.”

The president himself tweeted, “Philadelphia has got a rotten history on election integrity,” the same day. He and his campaign have not presented reasonable evidence to back any of that up.

At the moment the race was called, the president was golfing.

Trump may have lost, but the lasting effects of his presidency will be etched into the American psyche for years. He reshaped the judiciary for a generation, appointing more than 200 conservative judges — some rated "not qualified" — to the bench, including three Supreme Court justices. He presided over a tax cut for the wealthy in a time of rampant financial inequality, made worse by the coronavirus pandemic he failed to contain. He elevated dangerous conspiracy theorists and fringe racists. And he exposed the modern Republican Party as ripe for takeover by a single demagogue.

And the scale of Trump’s support, even in loss, shows that he and his brand of politics can’t be deemed a fluke; Trump won more votes than he did in 2016, and his appeal to so many Republican voters could make him a powerful figure for years to come.

Trump for weeks refused to say whether he would leave office peacefully if he lost while repeatedly attempting to suppress the vote and undermine the election results by making false claims that it would be rigged. In the final days of the campaign, he fueled election anxiety by suggesting a Supreme Court decision to allow late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania, a key state, would create “bedlam in our country.” There were multiple new suits filed in Pennsylvania after Election Day, and the campaign asked to intervene in the Supreme Court case. Lawsuits the campaign filed in Michigan and Georgia after Election Day were dismissed. Trump vowed to fight on even after all the major networks called the race for Biden on Saturday, releasing a statement accusing Biden of "falsely posing" as the victor and promising to continue his campaign's legal battle.

His flagrant attempts to discredit the 2020 election were another example of his long-held pattern of denying reality — like how he insisted the nation was “rounding the corner” on COVID-19 up until the end of his campaign, even as roughly 1,000 Americans were dying every day.



Still, Trump continued to attract passionate support from his fervent base of supporters. Thousands upon thousands of people flocked to his rallies around the country, thrilled when he’d slam journalists, scientists, Washington elites, and foreign allies, tapping into a vein of white social and economic grievance. They are likely to remain a powerful political force for years, even as they shrink demographically, influencing the Republican Party from the far right.

At times during the campaign, Trump openly entertained the idea that he might lose, saying, “maybe I’ll lose because they’ll say I’m not a nice person,” and suggesting he might leave the country if defeated. That is unlikely. With more than 85 million Twitter followers and a penchant for shattering norms, he is likely to continue to seek the spotlight and the attention of his base.

He may not be quick to relinquish control of the GOP, with enough loyalists in charge of state parties to keep him empowered even out of elected office. And there’s always the possibility that he could choose to run for president again in 2024, when he’d be 78.

Trump’s loss comes after a chaotic four-year presidency in which he seemed far more comfortable campaigning than governing, and that was punctuated by a bevy of packed rallies during the worst pandemic in a century.

No one can say what’s next for the real estate scion and reality TV star who, as a newcomer to politics, disrupted the Republican Party and jettisoned its previous establishment, leaving behind a party in thrall to Trump-style politics, but which will now be without Trump himself officially at its helm.

It’s unclear if Trump’s children will take the reins of his populist political movement, which derives much of its power from the racial and economic grievances of working-class white voters. Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany all served as prominent campaign surrogates, signaling that the family may not be done with politics yet. His children have staked out different political niches, with Donald Jr. fashioning himself as the heir to his father’s crude “own the libs” ethos, and Ivanka presenting herself as the supposedly moderate, mainstream face of the family along with her husband, Jared Kushner.

The fate of the party is also in flux. An institution that once espoused Ronald Reagan–style small-government conservatism and social traditionalism is now the home of QAnon believers whom Trump emphatically endorsed, including Republican congressional candidates Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene.