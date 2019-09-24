A Man Has Been Arrested After Another Transgender Woman Was Shot In Dallas

Another transgender woman was shot and injured in Dallas on Friday, the latest in a spate of assaults against transgender individuals in the city in recent years.

The 35-year-old Latinx transgender woman, who has not been named by authorities, was struck several times in the chest and the arm when a shooter opened fire around 11 p.m. local time, police said in a statement. She was subsequently hospitalized with critical injuries.

Authorities were unable to speak to the victim for two days because of her injuries but subsequently began investigating the incident as a hate crime after the injured woman said the shooter yelled slurs at her before opening fire.

Late Tuesday night, police announced they had zeroed in on a suspect: 29-year-old Domingo Ramirez-Cavente.

After initially being arrested on traffic charges, he admitted during an interview with detectives to shooting the victim.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ramirez-Cavente shot the suspect as she waited at a bus stop. Shortly before, he had approached her in his truck, but she said she had walked away when he "began speaking derogatorily of gay and transgender people."