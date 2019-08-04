Cory Booker Says Donald Trump "Is Responsible" For The El Paso Shooting





WASHINGTON — Sen. Cory Booker placed blame on President Donald Trump and his racist rhetoric for a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left at least 20 people dead.

The shooting is being investigated as an act of domestic terror and a hate crime after officials said that they believed, but have not confirmed, a manifesto filled with anti-immigrant and white supremacist language was posted online and written by the gunman.

“I think, at the end of the day, especially because this was a white supremacist manifesto that I want to say with more moral clarity that Donald Trump is responsible for this. He is responsible because he is stoking fears and hatred and bigotry,” Booker said on CNN’s State of the Union.

Booker, who is running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, went on to say Trump is to blame because he’s “failing to condemn white supremacy” and do anything significant to stop the availability of weapons.

Officials named Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old from Allen, Texas, as the suspect. Later the Justice Department announced they are treating the shooting as a “domestic terrorism” case but were working on the investigation with an eye towards federal hate crimes and firearms charges.

Booker was not the only 2020 Democratic candidate to blame Trump for inciting violence and sowing divisions.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke said on Sunday Trump had “a lot to do with what happened in El Paso.”

"Anybody who begins their campaign for the presidency by calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals; anyone who, as president, describes asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border as an infestation or an invasion or animals; anyone who describes those who do not match the majority of this country as somehow inherently dangerous or defective; sows the kinds of fear, the kind of reaction that we saw in El Paso yesterday," he said on CBS’s Face The Nation.

O’Rourke was the first to speak out against the president, leaving the campaign trail to return to his hometown and canceled campaign events until Monday after Saturday’s shooting.

O’Rourke responded “Yes, I do” when CNN asked if the candidate thinks Trump is a white nationalist. O’ Rourke also talked about the president’s “rapists” references when speaking of undocumented Mexicans.

“The things that he has said both as a candidate and then as the president of the United States, this cannot be open for debate.”

South Bend, Indiana, mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said Trump condones and encourages white nationalism and said that it has “flourished under his watch.”

Former housing secretary Julián Castro also turned to the president saying Trump is “fanning the flames of division” and that he failed to bring people of different backgrounds together.

"Most presidents have chosen to bring people together," Castro told ABC's This Week. "This president very early on made the choice to divide people for his own political benefit and these are some of the consequences we're seeing of that."