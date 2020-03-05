Black Lawmakers Who Endorsed Michael Bloomberg Are Still Waiting To Hear From Joe Biden

WASHINGTON — Rep. Gregory Meeks and Bobby Rush, two members of the Congressional Black Caucus who had endorsed former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, are deciding whether to coalesce around Joe Biden after Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race — but they want Biden to make the ask.

Meeks told BuzzFeed News that he hasn’t made a decision yet, but pointed to the fact that Bloomberg is throwing his support behind Biden. Later, he said that Biden hadn’t reached out to ask for his endorsement yet, but expressed his concern about Sen. Bernie Sanders’ allies who’ve launched campaigns against his CBC colleagues.

“The individuals who are part of the Bernie Sanders campaign and who are so-called Justice Democrats are running against, for example, [Reps.] Joyce Beatty and Emanuel Cleaver...gives me concerns about coming together,” the Queens Democrat told BuzzFeed News, referring to the progressive group that is closely aligned with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who supports Sanders.

Rush who had endorsed Bloomberg as well told BuzzFeed News “I’m waiting to be asked,” responding to whether or not he’s backing Biden.

Meeks announced his Bloomberg endorsement last month after Biden performed below expectations in early states. At the time, Meeks praised Bloomberg’s candidacy pegging him the one who can “slay the dragon” that is President Donald Trump. Rep. Lucy McBath, another Bloomberg endorser, also has yet to say who she is supporting now.

Bloomberg suspended his campaign Wednesday and endorsed Biden after a dismal Super Tuesday.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman told BuzzFeed News she’s not ready to make a public statement about her endorsement but walked away, looked back and simply said, “I want to win, so you can figure that one out,”

The lawmakers would join other Congressional Black Caucus members who’ve already coalesced around Biden, including Cleaver who explained why he supports the former vice president.

“I’m in the middle of the country — Missouri, Cleaver told BuzzFeed News last week when the presidential race was still a 7-person race. “I think I know my district quite well. I represent the largest city and some of the smallest little towns [in Missouri]. But I do know there are a couple of those candidates who would have a very, very, very, very difficult time winning in portions of my district,” immediately after pointing to Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who suspended her presidential campaign on Thursday.

“I think they would say that — I hope.”