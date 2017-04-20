13 Times Misinformation Spread During The French Presidential Campaign

Pierre Gaudin, an outspoken supporter of Marine Le Pen on Facebook, posted a photo in February of a severely wounded "French policeman," denouncing public delinquency and an inadequate government response. In fact, the picture, which was already shared on social media last year, dates back to February 2014, and was taken by a Reuters photographer during an anti-government demonstration in Thailand. You can see a small Thai police insignia on the man's right arm.

The picture has been shared nearly 7,000 times since Feb. 20. It's also been reused in different contexts: as an example of "violence" during protests against the labor law, and tweeted by National Front official Wallerand de Saint-Just in April 2016.