13 Times Misinformation Spread During The French Presidential Campaign
Fake tweets, doctored photos, and twisted claims.
It's presidential election season in France, and since it's 2017, that comes with a hefty dose of rumors, hoaxes, and fake news spread over social media. We have rounded up some of the misinformation going around during the campaign.
1. This false claim that independent frontrunner Emmanuel Macron's campaign is funded by Saudi Arabia.
2. This old photo repurposed to claim that a firefighter was assaulted by "thugs" and the media ignored the story.
4. This fake tweet, which shows Marine Le Pen shocked by a "veil" worn by a little girl in a Russian cartoon.
8. This Facebook post claiming that the Breton lighthouse in Paris was demolished in order to build housing for migrants.
9. This twisted claim that Socialist candidate Benoît Hamon has been indicted and the media is ignoring it.
10. This false claim that people chanted "Jews, thieves, murderers" at a demonstration against the National Front.
12. This photo of an empty room used to mock Emmanuel Macron (which was actually taken at an event for François Fillon).
For more rumors, hoaxes, and fake news circulating during the French election, visit Crosscheck, a collaborative debunking partnership between BuzzFeed News and other media organizations.
This post was translated from French.
CrossCheck depuis BuzzFeed et CFJ
