Arsenal Pulp Press

[Panel 1]: Our Montreal correspondent has just contacted the traitorous partner.

[Panel 3]: A traitor who did not wish to show his face …

[Panel 4]: I’m mortified … I’ll never forgive myself! I’m going to throw myself under a bus!

[Panel 6]: This is devastating, but I’m not responsible. How many times did I tell him to cut palm oil out of his diet? That’s so typical of his drama queen antics…