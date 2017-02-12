People Are Roasting Trump After Finding A Typo On His White House Inauguration Print
To, two, too.
So this is the 8"x10" print that the Library of Congress is selling to celebrate the election of President Donald J. Trump.
There's just onnnnne little thing. Uh...
Not surprisingly, it's getting dragged on Twitter.
The typo feels pretty on-brand to some.
ADVERTISEMENT
#AlternativeSpellings > #AlternativeFacts.
And alt-write > alt-right.
People don't wanna believe it.
Despite the typo — or maybe because of it? — the $16.95 collectible is already SOLD OUT.
UPDATE
The link to the print had been taken down as of Monday morning.
-
Vape dad.
Contact Julie Gerstein at julie.gerstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.