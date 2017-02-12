BuzzFeed News

People Are Roasting Trump After Finding A Typo On His White House Inauguration Print

People Are Roasting Trump After Finding A Typo On His White House Inauguration Print

To, two, too.

By Julie Gerstein

Julie Gerstein

Last updated on February 13, 2017, at 7:15 a.m. ET

Posted on February 12, 2017, at 6:26 p.m. ET

So this is the 8"x10" print that the Library of Congress is selling to celebrate the election of President Donald J. Trump.

As the Library of Congress explains, the print is intended to capture &quot;the essence of Donald Trump&#x27;s campaign for the presidency of the United States.&quot;
As the Library of Congress explains, the print is intended to capture "the essence of Donald Trump's campaign for the presidency of the United States."

There's just onnnnne little thing. Uh...

YUP. Check out that typo.
YUP. Check out that typo.

Not surprisingly, it's getting dragged on Twitter.

The typo feels pretty on-brand to some.

#AlternativeSpellings > #AlternativeFacts.

And alt-write > alt-right.

People don't wanna believe it.

Despite the typo — or maybe because of it? — the $16.95 collectible is already SOLD OUT.

UPDATE

The link to the print had been taken down as of Monday morning.

