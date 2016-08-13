BuzzFeed News

A Woman Helped Her Uber Driver Make It To Rio To See His Son Compete In The Olympics

A Woman Helped Her Uber Driver Make It To Rio To See His Son Compete In The Olympics

"I know any parent would want to see their son or daughter compete at the Olympics."

Chicago resident Liz Willock was in Philadelphia for the Democratic National Convention last month when she happened to get in an Uber driven by Ellis Hill.

Hill's son Darrell was competing in the Rio Olympics in the shot put, but, as the retired bus driver explained to Willock, he couldn't afford to head to Brazil to cheer him on.

"It was devastating to hear that," Willock told People. "Here's this wonderful man who has a close relationship with his son and I know any parent would want to see their son or daughter compete at the Olympics, but it was very understandable how that could be out of reach."

So Willock decided to help her Uber driver out, and started a GoFundMe account to help him get to Brazil. In two days, the campaign exceeded its goal of $7,500.

Supporters donated money and sent well wishes to Hill.

Most of the 150 donations were from complete strangers, said Hill.

Now Hall is headed to Rio, just in time to see his son compete in the shot put on August 18.

"I feel really grateful and overcome by the knowledge that there are good people out there," Hill said.

And Hill and Willock are now bonded for life.

"Liz was only a stranger for five minutes," he told People. "We talk all the time now and I know we're going to be friends for a long time."

BuzzFeed News has contacted Liz Willock for comment.

