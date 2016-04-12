BuzzFeed News

These Brothers Played The Most Elaborate Prank On Their Sister After She Had Her Wisdom Teeth Removed

These Brothers Played The Most Elaborate Prank On Their Sister After She Had Her Wisdom Teeth Removed

Great prank or greatest prank?

By Julie Gerstein

Posted on April 12, 2016, at 12:15 p.m. ET

This is 17-year-old Millicent Phillips and her brother Cabot, 22, of Leesburg, Virginia.

facebook.com

Last week, Millicent went to the dentist to get her wisdom teeth removed. Cabot and their other brother Barrett — with the help of their mother and her DENTIST — decided to play a ~little~ prank on her.

facebook.com

The dentist, Dr. Lee Welstead of the Leesburg Dentists, told BuzzFeed the brothers told him they wanted to make their sister's experience more "exciting."

"They tipped me off — I think they wanted me to be complicit enough to not screw up their agenda," he said.

The brothers told Millicent that while she'd been under anesthetic, there'd been a tiny little ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE. They then filmed the whole thing.

"We're big Walking Dead fans," Cabot told BuzzFeed. "So we had a friend make up a fake emergency alert." Cabot played the alert over the car radio, which got the zombie apocalypse ball rolling.

youtube.com

Once Cabot made it back to the family's home, he and Barrett began to FORCE Millicent to make important zombie apocalypse decisions, like whether to bring chocolate cake or funfetti.

youtube.com

Then her brother asked her to choose either the family's poodle or their cat.

youtube.com
youtube.com

She's surprisingly cutthroat!

Millicent chose the cat over the dog, by a mile. "I remember the urgency of the cat, because we have a really mean dog," Millicent told BuzzFeed.

youtube.com

And to clarify, said Cabot, "The dog is not really dying. He's a 4-pound toy poodle. My sister is the only cat person in the family and the joke is that the dog is old and doesn't do anything."

After arming themselves with rakes, Millicent, Cabot, and Barrett got back in the car and contemplated driving to Costco, before Millicent very reasonably acknowledged that "it's gonna be a bloodbath in there."

youtube.com

Then they asked her if they should drive to Mexico, which caused a complete meltdown...

youtube.com

Before revealing that it was all an elaborate hoax.

Cabot says he's proud of the way his sister handled herself during his apocalypse prank. "She was very aware, and very rational and surprisingly ruthless," he told BuzzFeed.

facebook.com

"She'd be a solid addition to any zombie apocalypse team," he added.

As for payback, "Cabot is actually getting his wisdom teeth out at the end of the summer," Millicent told BuzzFeed. "I'm going to need to do something creative."

facebook.com

Watch the whole amazing prank here.

