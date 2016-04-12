These Brothers Played The Most Elaborate Prank On Their Sister After She Had Her Wisdom Teeth Removed

This is 17-year-old Millicent Phillips and her brother Cabot, 22, of Leesburg, Virginia.

Last week, Millicent went to the dentist to get her wisdom teeth removed. Cabot and their other brother Barrett — with the help of their mother and her DENTIST — decided to play a ~little~ prank on her.

The dentist, Dr. Lee Welstead of the Leesburg Dentists, told BuzzFeed the brothers told him they wanted to make their sister's experience more "exciting."

"They tipped me off — I think they wanted me to be complicit enough to not screw up their agenda," he said.