Serena Williams Is Topless And Pregnant On The Cover Of Vanity Fair And She Looks Amazing
She's a straight-up goddess.
You guys, behold the stunning new cover of Vanity Fair, featuring a very pregnant and very beautiful Serena Williams.
Serena, who is a straight-up tennis goddess, is having a baby with her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, the cofounder of Reddit.
The pair met when they happened to be staying at the same hotel in Italy. Ohanian chose that hotel to propose to Williams a year and a half after they met.
Ohanian had never watched a tennis match until he met Williams, and told Vanity Fair, "I really had no respect for tennis.” Now he's a regular on the sidelines of all her matches.
I mean, how friggin' cute is this couple?
Mazel to you both!
-
Vape dad.
Contact Julie Gerstein at julie.gerstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.