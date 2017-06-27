BuzzFeed News

Serena Williams Is Topless And Pregnant On The Cover Of Vanity Fair And She Looks Amazing

celebrity

She's a straight-up goddess.

By Julie Gerstein

Posted on June 27, 2017, at 9:09 a.m. ET

You guys, behold the stunning new cover of Vanity Fair, featuring a very pregnant and very beautiful Serena Williams.

Annie Leibovitz / Via Vanity Fair

Serena, who is a straight-up tennis goddess, is having a baby with her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, the cofounder of Reddit.

Instagram: @serenawilliams

Did we mention she won her 23rd grand slam while pregnant? Because she did.

The pair met when they happened to be staying at the same hotel in Italy. Ohanian chose that hotel to propose to Williams a year and a half after they met.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Ohanian had never watched a tennis match until he met Williams, and told Vanity Fair, "I really had no respect for tennis.” Now he's a regular on the sidelines of all her matches.

Instagram: @alexisohanian

I mean, how friggin' cute is this couple?

Instagram: @alexisohanian

Mazel to you both!

Instagram: @alexisohanian
