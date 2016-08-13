BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Female Sprinter From Saudi Arabia Just Made Olympic History

sports / olympics

This Female Sprinter From Saudi Arabia Just Made Olympic History

Kariman Abuljadayel is the first woman from Saudi Arabia to compete in the 100-meter race.

By Julie Gerstein

Headshot of Julie Gerstein

Julie Gerstein

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 13, 2016, at 12:21 p.m. ET

Kariman Abuljadayel made history on Saturday when she became the first Saudi Arabian woman to compete in the 100-meter race at an Olympic Games.

Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images

Saudi Arabia only began allowing women to compete in the Olympics in 2012. The first woman to race was Sarah Attar, who came in last in her 800-meter heat during the London Olympics.

Attar will be competing in the women&#x27;s marathon on Aug. 14.
Franck Fife / AFP / Getty Images

Attar will be competing in the women's marathon on Aug. 14.

Abuljadayel is one of four female athletes from Saudi Arabia competing in the Rio games.

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

Abuljadayel wasn't the only woman to compete in a hijab and full bodysuit. Kamia Yousufi of Afghanistan came in last in her heat.

Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Though she came in seventh and failed to move on to the next round of competition, fans were moved by Abuljadayel's historic run.

Twitter: @bailey_witt
Twitter: @EmilyBashforth

You go, Kariman!

Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT